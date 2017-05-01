Sled Fest, Independent Bookstore Day ...

Sled Fest, Independent Bookstore Day and Capitol Kickline: Free things to do in central Pa. this ...

Events such as Sled Fest in DUncanno, the Capitol Kickline in Harrisburg, a "Meet William Penn" event and a wine release are on tap this weekend in central Pennsylvania. There are also free concerts, author signings, a lecture by a Pandora executive, nature walks and art exhibits as April winds down.

