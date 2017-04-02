Police log: PSP investigates DUI crashes

Police log: PSP investigates DUI crashes

Police log: PSP investigates DUI crashes Police in two counties investigate DUI hit and run crashes Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oq07ck MCCONNELLSBURG: There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash at about 4 a.m. March 28 on Great Cove Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg. Police said Michael W. Braxton, 34, Chambersburg, was operating a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Great Cove Road, when he went into the northbound lane and then left the roadway.

