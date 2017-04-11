Police log: Cafeteria worker accused of injuringa

Police log: Cafeteria worker accused of injuring students A cafeteria worker in Mount Holly Springs allegedly pulled students' lanyards, hurting two of them. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2on8IKk MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS - A cafeteria worker is accused of yanking lanyards worn by six children at Rice Elementary School on April 5 in an attempt to scan their meal payment cards, causing abrasion marks on two of them, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

