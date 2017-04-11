Police log: Cafeteria worker accused ...

Police log: Cafeteria worker accused of injuringa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Cafeteria worker accused of injuring students A cafeteria worker in Mount Holly Springs allegedly pulled students' lanyards, hurting two of them. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2on8IKk MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS - A cafeteria worker is accused of yanking lanyards worn by six children at Rice Elementary School on April 5 in an attempt to scan their meal payment cards, causing abrasion marks on two of them, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) 22 hr Tex 101
------a question about height------ Mar 18 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar '17 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16) Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC