Police log: Cafeteria worker accused of injuringa
Police log: Cafeteria worker accused of injuring students A cafeteria worker in Mount Holly Springs allegedly pulled students' lanyards, hurting two of them. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2on8IKk MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS - A cafeteria worker is accused of yanking lanyards worn by six children at Rice Elementary School on April 5 in an attempt to scan their meal payment cards, causing abrasion marks on two of them, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|Tex
|101
|------a question about height------
|Mar 18
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb '17
|Davenport
|1
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC