Cumberland Valley unveils all-new beer trail

Wednesday Apr 26

But now there's something special in central Pennsylvania -- specifically the West Shore -- for beer lovers: the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail. Fifteen breweries have partnered with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau for the trail, which includes a chance to win prizes for visiting the stops.

