Cumberland County renaming Human Serv...

Cumberland County renaming Human Servicing Building in honor of former COO

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: PennLive.com

Gaudenzia CEO Michael Harle, Dauphin County Solicitor Fred Lighty, County Mental Health-Mental Retardation Director Dan Eisenhauer, Gaudenzia Central Region Director Dave Stockton and Cumberland County Chief Clerk Dennis Marion celebrate the opening of the newly completed Gaudenzia Gibson House, a residential program for mental health and substance abuse disorders. Marion died March 29 at the age of 62. Cumberland County announced Thursday it is renaming its Human Services Building to honor Marion and all he contributed to the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Apr 1 Tash123 100
------a question about height------ Mar 18 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar 13 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC