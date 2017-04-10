Cumberland County renaming Human Servicing Building in honor of former COO

Gaudenzia CEO Michael Harle, Dauphin County Solicitor Fred Lighty, County Mental Health-Mental Retardation Director Dan Eisenhauer, Gaudenzia Central Region Director Dave Stockton and Cumberland County Chief Clerk Dennis Marion celebrate the opening of the newly completed Gaudenzia Gibson House, a residential program for mental health and substance abuse disorders. Marion died March 29 at the age of 62. Cumberland County announced Thursday it is renaming its Human Services Building to honor Marion and all he contributed to the county.

