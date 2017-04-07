Carlisle woman dies in two-vehicle crash

Carlisle woman dies in two-vehicle crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Carlisle woman dies in two-vehicle crash A Carlisle woman was killed after police said the vehicle she was in was struck head on. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2paeUow NORTH NEWTON TOWNSHIP - A Carlisle woman was killed after Pennsylvania State Police said the vehicle she was in was struck head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Apr 1 Tash123 100
------a question about height------ Mar 18 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar 13 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC