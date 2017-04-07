Carlisle woman dies in two-vehicle crash A Carlisle woman was killed after police said the vehicle she was in was struck head on. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2paeUow NORTH NEWTON TOWNSHIP - A Carlisle woman was killed after Pennsylvania State Police said the vehicle she was in was struck head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.