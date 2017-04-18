Carlisle schools 2017-18 budget proposal leans on property tax hike, reserves to balance

Carlisle school board members will get their first look this week at an $84.4 million budget proposal that requires a 3.2 percent property tax increase and large draw-downs from district reserves to balance. Carlisle Area School District homeowners would face a 3.2 percent increase in school property taxes under a budget plan being presented to school board members for initial review Thursday night.

