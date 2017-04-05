Bringing your grandparenta s candy back to the table in Carlisle
Wednesday is National Caramel Day, and to celebrate, FOX43's Bradon Long visited Georgie Lou's Retro Candy in Carlisle to showcase the caramels, candy and soda they bring in from all over the nation. The now seven year old business strives to bring back the old, while selling the new as well, to bring the candy that your parents and grandparents ate back into the lives of your family.
