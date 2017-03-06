Woman romped with lad, 15, and hosted wild boozy drug-fuelled parties for KIDS
Leah Freeland had sex up to six times with the 15-year-old lad at her home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Prosecutor Scott Jocken told Cumberland County Court: "This is a 26-year-old adult who provided alcohol to children, took advantage of the situation, and had sexual intercourse with a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Mar 1
|PJBarnard
|94
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb 22
|Davenport
|1
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC