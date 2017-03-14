Vehicle and Speed Storm Restrictions Lifted on Some Pennsylvania Interstates
With the widespread winter storm impacting the state beginning to ease, Pennsylvania has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on Interstates west of Interstate 81. Impacted are Interstates 70, 99, 76 between Bedford and Carlisle and 80 between Interstate 99 and Interstate 81. Vehicle and speed restrictions remain in place on Interstates east of Interstate 81. They are Interstates 80, 81, 83, 84, 176, 283, 380 and 476 and all non-interstate expressways. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and the affected interstates are closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and towed trailers.
