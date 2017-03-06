Police log: Someone cut a hole in Ald...

Police log: Someone cut a hole in Aldi's roof

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Someone cut a hole in Aldi's roof Someone cut a hole in the roof at Aldi's and attempted to enter the store, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2n7kneK SHIPPENSBURG - Someone cut a hole in the roof at Aldi's, 40 Shippensburg Shopping Center, and attempted to enter the store between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

