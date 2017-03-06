Police log: Someone cut a hole in Aldi's roof Someone cut a hole in the roof at Aldi's and attempted to enter the store, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2n7kneK SHIPPENSBURG - Someone cut a hole in the roof at Aldi's, 40 Shippensburg Shopping Center, and attempted to enter the store between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.