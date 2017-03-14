Police log: Police investigating man's death
Police log: Police investigating man's death Chambersburg Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man which occurred early this morning. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nkIdro At about 1:13 a.m., police and the Chambersburg Fire Department were dispatched to Westgate Drive for a report of an unresponsive man who possibly was suffering an overdose, the report shows.
