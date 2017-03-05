Man shoots self in foot: Police log

Man shoots self in foot: Police log

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Man shoots self in foot: Police log CPD investigates self-inflicted gunshot incident Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ltM1Gl CHAMBERSBURG - A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Friday night while trying to tuck his pistol into his pants, prompting a visit to the emergency room at Chambersburg hospital. Chambersburg police did not identify the man but said they were called when he checked in to the emergency room for treatment of his wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Mar 1 PJBarnard 94
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb 22 Davenport 1
------a question about height------ Feb 14 Dwarf Lover 6
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
News PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12) Nov '16 Craig 3
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC