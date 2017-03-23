Man charged with assault of woman, child

Man charged with assault of woman, child

Monday Mar 20 Read more: PennLive.com

Kwiasean Peterson, 26, is charged with three counts of simple assault and related charges after police said he shoved and injured a woman and threw a 7-year-old across a room in Carlisle Sunday. Kwiasean Peterson, 26, is charged with three counts of simple assault and related charges after police said he shoved and injured a woman and threw a 7-year-old across a room during the incident.

