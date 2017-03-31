'Furious' Charger for sale
A 1968 Dodge Charger used for stunts and green screen scenes in "Fast & Furious" and "Fast Five" is headed to auction. The Charger will hit the block on Saturday, April 22 via Carlisle Auctions as part of Spring Carlisle in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
