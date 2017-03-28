Fast and Furious Mopar announced for the April Carlisle Auction

By popular demand, Carlisle Auctions recently announced an expansion from two-days to three as part of its Pennsylvania based auctions. Similarly, by popular demand, the Fast and Furious movie franchise will showcase its 8th installment beginning April 14. Starting April 20 at the Carlisle Expo Center as part of Spring Carlisle, the world of car auctions and Fast and Furious come together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.