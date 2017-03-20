Drunken man charged in weekend home/i...

Drunken man charged in weekend home/invasion burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: WPMT-TV York

A drunken man faces several charges in a weekend home invasion/burglary. 33 year old Freddy Knight-Wilson, was arrested on Saturday March 18th, after it was reported that he had broken into a residence on the 1st block of East North Street, in the Borough of Carlisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Mar 22 jvg 96
------a question about height------ Mar 18 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar 13 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb 22 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC