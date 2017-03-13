Dover church's 1907 sesquicentennial recalled Civil War events
Dover church's 1907 sesquicentennial recalled Civil War events Salem Church celebrated its sesquicentennial in May 1907 at the... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mBMFPu Salem Church celebrated its sesquicentennial in May 1907 at the same time the congregation honored its pastor for his 20 years of continuous service at the church. The church building, located on the north side of Canal Road near its intersection with S. Salem Church Road, has been rebuilt, remodeled, and expanded over the years.
