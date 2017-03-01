Carlisle man sentenced for child porn

Carlisle man sentenced for child porn

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WPMT-TV York

CARLISLE, Pa.-A Carlisle man was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court after pleading guilty in November to possessing child porn. John S. Mattern Jr., 38, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in prison to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days-followed by three years probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Mar 1 PJBarnard 94
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb 22 Davenport 1
------a question about height------ Feb 14 Dwarf Lover 6
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
News PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12) Nov '16 Craig 3
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC