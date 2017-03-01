Carlisle man sentenced for child porn
CARLISLE, Pa.-A Carlisle man was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court after pleading guilty in November to possessing child porn. John S. Mattern Jr., 38, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in prison to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days-followed by three years probation.
