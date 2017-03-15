Carlisle man charged with homicide in Middlesex Township stabbing
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-A Carlisle man is behind bars accused of stabbing and killing a man in Middlesex Township on Sunday night. Mark Jante, 58, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
