Carlisle boy battling cancer gets Make-a-Wish trip to Disneyworld

Monday Mar 6 Read more: PennLive.com

Colby Bubb, 11, of Carlisle, Pa., with his parents Bill and April and sister Madeline, recieved a Make-A-Wish trip March 31 trip to Disneyworld. The trip is paid for by Lancaster, Pa., Residential Mortgage Services Inc who's employees raised the money for the trip.

