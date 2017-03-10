65 mile section of Pa Turnpike to close over the weekend

A 65-mile section of the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday, March 12 at 6:30 a.m., between the Breezewood Exit and the Carlisle Exit . The closure is needed to allow workers to safely install an overhead digital message sign over the eastbound lanes of the turnpike at milepost 223.7, as well as to place bridge beams over the eastbound lanes as part of a new overhead bridge at milepost 205.35.

