Troopers ram fleeing driver's car to end chase

State police said Monday that a Carlisle man who ran away after troopers used their cruiser to end a high-speed chase has turned himself in. The pursuit began after Corey J. Wilson, 18, was pulled over for speeding at Burnthouse Road and the Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

