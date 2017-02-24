psp-carlisle

SOUTH MIDDLETON TWP., Pa - The Pennsylvania State Police has provided final plans for a new barracks to be approved by township officials. The new barracks would be built on an almost five-acre plot of land on the corner of Dunwoody Drive and Alexander Spring Road, about a quarter-mile from the current barracks on Commerce Avenue, so it would still be close to Interstate 81 and near the Carlisle area.

