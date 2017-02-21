PennLive Business 2017
"Carlisle accounting firm merges with Smith Elliott Kearns & Company" - Jan. 13, PennLive - A five-employee Cumberland County accounting firm merged with Smith Elliott Kearns & Company LLC. John Klingler and four other employees from Klingler & Associates PC joined SEK&Co. on January 1. Go to www.pennlive.com/business, and click on "Business Buzz" on the right for more midstate business news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Wed
|Davenport
|1
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Asije
|93
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC