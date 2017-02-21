PennLive Business 2017

PennLive Business 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

"Carlisle accounting firm merges with Smith Elliott Kearns & Company" - Jan. 13, PennLive - A five-employee Cumberland County accounting firm merged with Smith Elliott Kearns & Company LLC. John Klingler and four other employees from Klingler & Associates PC joined SEK&Co. on January 1. Go to www.pennlive.com/business, and click on "Business Buzz" on the right for more midstate business news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Wed Davenport 1
------a question about height------ Feb 14 Dwarf Lover 6
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Jan 27 Asije 93
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
News PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12) Nov '16 Craig 3
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC