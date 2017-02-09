PennDOT, Cumberland Co. officials hope to make I-81 safer
A coalition of emergency workers, borough and county officials, and a state lawmaker are working together to try and make a dangerous stretch of highway in Cumberland County safer. Interstate 81 in Carlisle, between the Allen Road exit at mile marker 44 and Middlesex/New Kingstown exit at mile 52 has become known for its frightening, sometimes deadly crossover crashes.
