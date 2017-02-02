Pa. judge: evidence not strong enough to free convicted Carlisle women of life in prison sentence

After serving 42 years in prison, a Pennsylvania state court determined, Letitia Denise Smallwood, who was freed for 20 months of her life prison sentence, must return to prison. Court documents reveal that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is "constrained to conclude Smallwood has not satisfied the newly-discovered facts exception under the law," meaning the state court reversed the Cumberland County Court's decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.