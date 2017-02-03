New charges filed against mom, uncle ...

New charges filed against mom, uncle in drowning death of 3-year-old girl in Lower Swatara Township

Friday Feb 3

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-The mother and uncle of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in Lower Swatara Township in July 2016 are facing new charges related to intimidating a witness in the case, according to Lower Swatara Township Police. Tiffany Graham, 23, of Carlisle and her brother, 18-year-old Austin Biller, of Middletown, are charged with intimidation of a witness.

