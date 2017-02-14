Man found in woman's bed, not knowing how he got there, sentenced to probation

It was addiction issues that led to this trespassing incident, as well as a Mechanicsburg burglary a year prior, but due to Kenneth M. Adams' efforts towards sobriety, Cumberland County Judge Edward Guido gave him a probationary sentence. Adams, 26, of Newville, was sentenced Tuesday to 48 months of probation on charges of criminal trespass, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

