Man accused of huffing dusting spray in Walmart parking lot

Zachary P. Solarez, 28, has been charged with sale or use of certain solvents or noxious substances after police said they caught him huffing air duster spray in the parking lot of the Carlisle Walmart Wednesday. Zachary P. Solarez, 28, has been charged with sale or use of certain solvents or noxious substances following the incident that police said occurred in the parking lot of Walmart at 60 Noble Blvd. After responding to the report of a male slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the Walmart parking lot, police said they found Solarez in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.

