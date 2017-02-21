Kenney on state senator's claim about city students: 'It's racism.'
With Gov. Wolf behind him, Mayor Kenney speaks during a press conference to oppose a state Senate bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb 22
|Davenport
|1
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Asije
|93
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC