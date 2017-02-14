Franklin County Jail walk away suspect, Michael Lee, back in custody
An inmate who failed to return to the Franklin County Jail after leaving his work release job is back in custody. Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Glenn Lee, 52, was picked up in Carlisle by borough police Tuesday morning.
