Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log Police are looking for a man who failed to return to Franklin County Jail from work release. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lgVmA9 GREENE TOWNSHIP - Michael Lee, 52, has been charged with escape after failing to return to the Franklin County jail after being out on work release at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Asije
|93
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
|Mary jane. (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
