Franklin County area police log Police are looking for a man who failed to return to Franklin County Jail from work release. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lgVmA9 GREENE TOWNSHIP - Michael Lee, 52, has been charged with escape after failing to return to the Franklin County jail after being out on work release at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

