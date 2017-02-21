DN editorial: Eichelberger needs scho...

DN editorial: Eichelberger needs schooling on state's education issues

WE'D LIKE TO GIVE State Sen. John Eichelberger the benefit of the doubt for a flap he created while addressing a town-hall meeting with constituents in Carlisle. During a wide-ranging discussion about education issues, Eichelberger turned his attention to Philadelphia and complained that money was being misspent pushing minority students into college instead of into vocational programs.

