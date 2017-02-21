DN editorial: Eichelberger needs schooling on state's education issues
WE'D LIKE TO GIVE State Sen. John Eichelberger the benefit of the doubt for a flap he created while addressing a town-hall meeting with constituents in Carlisle. During a wide-ranging discussion about education issues, Eichelberger turned his attention to Philadelphia and complained that money was being misspent pushing minority students into college instead of into vocational programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb 22
|Davenport
|1
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Asije
|93
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC