Dad charged in New Yeara s Eve fatal shooting of 17 year old juvenile

GREENCASTLE, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police charge Mark A. Nelson, 52, of Carlisle, with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person for his role in a fatal shooting of a 17 Matthew Mitchell on New Year's Eve. It happen at Nelson's then residence a townhouse in the 400 block of W. Baltimore Street in Greencastle.

