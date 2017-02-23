Dad charged in New Yeara s Eve fatal shooting of 17 year old juvenile
GREENCASTLE, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police charge Mark A. Nelson, 52, of Carlisle, with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person for his role in a fatal shooting of a 17 Matthew Mitchell on New Year's Eve. It happen at Nelson's then residence a townhouse in the 400 block of W. Baltimore Street in Greencastle.
