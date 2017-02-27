Cumberland County dry cleaning servic...

Cumberland County dry cleaning service cleans American flags for free

Sunday Feb 26

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- A Cumberland County dry cleaning business is donating its services to spruce up American flags that are displayed in Carlisle for patriotic holidays. Classic Dry Cleaners and Laundromats will clean the 120 flags free of charge.

