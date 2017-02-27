Cumberland County dry cleaning service cleans American flags for free
CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- A Cumberland County dry cleaning business is donating its services to spruce up American flags that are displayed in Carlisle for patriotic holidays. Classic Dry Cleaners and Laundromats will clean the 120 flags free of charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|PJBarnard
|94
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb 22
|Davenport
|1
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC