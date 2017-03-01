College student from Trenton dies whi...

College student from Trenton dies while studying in Africa

Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Legacy Watkins, a junior at Dickinson College from Trenton, died recently in Cameroon while studying abroad in the West African nation, officials said. Watkins graduated from Trenton Central High School West in 2014 and was an Africana studies major at Dickinson, in Carlisle, Pa.

