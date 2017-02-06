Carlisle man facing harassment charge...

Carlisle man facing harassment charges after domestic violence incident

Monday Feb 6 Read more: WPMT-TV York

On February 4 at about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of N. Pitt Street for a reported domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, police found that Moore had attacked a female victim by dragging her down the stairs, punching her, and grabbing her around the back of the neck.

