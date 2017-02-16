Booze thieves; woman beats man with dumbbell; a catnapping: Offbeat Police Blotter
Authorities are continuing to search for a man who walked away from the Dauphin County Work Release Center nine months ago. Tyron Mosley walked away from the center on May 10 and has not been seen since.
