U.S. Rep. Barletta opens new office in Carlisle

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, announced the opening of a new location for his Carlisle district office Friday. The office, formerly located at 59 W. Louther St., opened Friday at 126 N. Hanover St. It will be staffed, Barletta said, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except for holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.