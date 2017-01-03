Sweaters and Sustenance Delivers Warm...

Sweaters and Sustenance Delivers Warmth Through the Winter

One year after his father's death in 2003, John Allen and his three younger siblings dusted off their dad's jackets and sweaters to give to homeless members of their Washington, D.C., community. "Giving them a jacket that smelled like my dad was a big emotional experience for me," Allen, now 27, says.

