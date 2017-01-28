State Police Report - January 28, 2017
An individual was taken into custody for suspected DUI at the scene of a vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m., Dec. 20, on Route 17, Liverpool. On Dec. 23 at 9:36 a.m., a driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop by state police on Route 322/22 at Route 11/15, Watts Twp.
