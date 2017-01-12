Providence Engineering company acquires Carlisle engineering firm, opens sixth office
Providence Engineering has acquired Ritchie Engineering. From left to right are David Bernhardt, president of Providence Engineering; Daniel Fichtner, executive VP of Providence Engineering and Mark Ritchie, executive VP of of Providence Engineering.
