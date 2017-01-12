Providence Engineering company acquir...

Providence Engineering company acquires Carlisle engineering firm, opens sixth office

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PennLive.com

Providence Engineering has acquired Ritchie Engineering. From left to right are David Bernhardt, president of Providence Engineering; Daniel Fichtner, executive VP of Providence Engineering and Mark Ritchie, executive VP of of Providence Engineering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec 30 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec 29 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Philly Landlord 91
News PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12) Nov '16 Craig 3
Mary jane. (Jul '16) Sep '16 adam15 5
Help finding property Jul '16 Clementine 1
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC