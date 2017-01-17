Man found with heroin after attemptin...

Man found with heroin after attempting to steal 19 DVDs from Giant

Tuesday Jan 17

On Saturday at around 1 p.m. the Carlisle Police Department responded to a retail theft that had just occurred at the Giant store in Carlisle. When police arrived they made contact with Christopher Harrison who was detained by employees after Harrison was seen placing 19 DVDs and three beverages into his jacket before attempting to leave the store without paying.

