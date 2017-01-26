Hickey to be new head of school at Up...

Hickey to be new head of school at Upland

Tuesday Jan 17

The Board of Trustees at Upland Country Day School has announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel E. Hickey the new Head of School beginning July 1, 2017. Dr. Hickey's appointment represents the culmination of an intensive, national search process that involved the entire school community over several months.

