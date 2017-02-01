Free things to do in central Pa. as J...

Free things to do in central Pa. as January ends

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: PennLive.com

Winner of the Best Director Award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, "Middle of Nowhere" follows Ruby, a bright medical student who sets aside her dreams and suspends her career when her husband is incarcerated. Rated R. Dickinson will present a faculty brass ensemble concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
------a question about height------ Jan 29 Craig 1
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Jan 27 Asije 93
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
News PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12) Nov '16 Craig 3
Mary jane. (Jul '16) Sep '16 adam15 5
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC