Franklin County area police log A woman is accused of assaulting three staff members at Carlisle Regional Medical Center on Jan. 5, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jwonTZ SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP - Corine Rae, 20, is accused of punching two staff members and attempting to bite a third at the Carlisle Regional Medical Center at 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

