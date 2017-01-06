Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log A man was charged with terroristic threats and public drunkenness after chasing Chambersburg employees with a knife. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jd1aGy CHAMBERSBURG - Wayne Hoose, 58, was charged with terroristic threats and public drunkenness after chasing Chambersburg employees with a knife on the 1000 block of Edgar Avenue on Jan. 4, according to Chambersburg Police.
