Franklin County area police log

CHAMBERSBURG - Wayne Hoose, 58, was charged with terroristic threats and public drunkenness after chasing Chambersburg employees with a knife on the 1000 block of Edgar Avenue on Jan. 4, according to Chambersburg Police.

