Franklin County area police log
Burglary charges are pending against a Carlisle man who police said forced his way into a Penn Township home, hit a Newville man and then sent him threatening messages. Franklin County area police log Burglary charges are pending against a Carlisle man who police said forced his way into a Penn Township home, hit a Newville man and then sent him threatening messages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec 30
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
|Mary jane. (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC