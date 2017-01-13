FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Ber...

Friday Jan 13

XPO Logistics Carlisle, Pa Material Handler/Forklift Operators 1st / 2nd / 3rd or 4-10 hr shifts Temp-to-Hire Can contact our Carlisle Branch - 717-218-5011 With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity.

